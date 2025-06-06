Dragon Ball Funko Pop Lineup Adds Lunch Exclusive With Chase

Hop on Goku’s Flying Nimbus, we’re heading over to Kame House to meet up with the gang! Funko’s dropped 5 new Funko Pops straight from the original Dragon Ball anime back in April, so if you’re used to these characters’ looks in Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super, prepare to step into a time machine. Bulma, Chichi, Krillin, Oolong, and Master Roshi all appear as their younger selves, with Master Roshi’s Pop being a Funko Pop Town with the Kame House included. Each Pop is available to pre-order at Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth with a delivery date set for June 26th, 2025. Today, BoxLunch added to this collection with the debut of an exclusive Funko Pop of Lunch in her classic form, though lucky collectors might end up with a Chase version of her angry blonde form. Read on for a breakdown of the entire wave.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Hits Big Milestone

While the Dragon Ball Super anime has been on hiatus since 2018, the manga has continued to reach new heights and new sales numbers. The Dragon Ball Super manga completed 2 more arcs after the anime had ended, and is now seemingly returning from its hiatus, meaning even more copies will sell in the future. Currently, the manga is set to reach 12 million copies, an impressive milestone to have without an anime uplifting it into mainstream consumption.

Since Dragon Ball Super went on a hiatus after creator Akira Toriyama passed away, the future of the manga has been unclear. But with new changes happening behind the scenes, it seems likely the profitable IP will continue without him. Obviously, there are many who hope to see the franchise return with new projects in both manga and anime formats, but there’s also no clear path forward as of now. Shueisha and the Dragon Ball franchise are now navigating a world without Toriyama to guide the franchise forward, something that is sure to be very difficult.

My main hope is that, as such a longtime enjoyer of the franchise, that the vision and the characters are handled with care, especially as the world turns to cheap, nostalgic party tricks to keep fans returning. It’ll take some time for Dragon Ball to get on the right track, and I’m willing to be patient.

