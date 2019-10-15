Funko’s GameStop NYCC 2019 Pop Exclusives Are Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Amazingly, nearly all of GameStop’s collection of New York Comic Con 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures are back in stock online. Not only that, they’re part of a buy 3, get 1 free sale that GameStop is currently running on Funko Pops in general. You can shop their entire collection of NYCC 2019 Pop exclusives right here (a breakdown of the figures is available below). You can check out the rest of their Funko Pop collection here (Pops that are part of the deal are marked).

Pop Avatar the Last Airbender: Cabbage Man and Cart

Pop Dragon Ball Z: Piccolo in Lotus Position

Pop My Hero Academia: Hero Killer Stain

Pop Stranger Things: Suzie

Pop Borderlands: Butt Stallion

Pop Daria: Daria

Pop Marvel: Nick Fury First Appearance

Pop X-Men: Dark Phoenix Pop and T-Shirt Bundle

On a related note, L.A. Comic Con 2019 took place over the weekend, and Funko was there with a handful of shared exclusive Pop figures released in partnership with Hot Topic. Those Pop figures are available to order online right here if you hurry.

The LACC 2019 collection includes Cosmic Ghost Rider with baby Thanos (go after that one first), Corrupted Venom from the cover of the first issue of Absolute Carnage (a glow in the dark version was also released as a booth exclusive – you can grab that version on eBay), and Harley Quinn as Robin. Odds are these figures won’t last long, so grab them while you can. If they sell out, you can find them here on eBay.

