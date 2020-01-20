Funko’s New The Legend of Korra Pops Are Available Now

One of our favorite Pop figure waves from London Toy Fair 2020 thus far is definitely this one based on Nickelodeon’s classic The Legend of Korra. The new lineup of figures includes a spectacular new Korra Pop figure, plus Mako, Amon, and Asami Sato.

You can pre-order all of these new The Legend of Korra Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for June. Look for the glow Chase Korra Pop pictured to hit Hot Topic as an ecclusive n the coming days / weeks. You can keep tabs on where to get all of the new London Toy Fair 2020 Pop figures via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

On a related note, the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra got complete series Blu-ray sets in 2018 and 2016 respectively. Back in October, they were released as part of a single set that you can grab right here on Amazon for only $59.99 (40% off). Not bad for a 17-disc set that clocks in at 2672 minutes. The Avatar set is available individually for $26.28 (42% off) and the Korra set is available for $32.99.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

