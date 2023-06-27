Futurama's New Trailer Confirms Fry/Leela Status

Futurama simply cannot die. Following the resurrection of the series in the past, Hulu is looking to bring back the Planet Express next month and has dropped a new trailer to prove it. While the new footage gives fans a better idea of what is in store for Fry and the rest of his crew, a major story element has been confirmed as fans of the animated series are given confirmation as to the status of Fry and Leela's relationship.

Throughout much of Futurama, the relationship between Fry and Leela has been a "will they, won't they" affair. In the previous series finale, the two were able to get together thanks in part to being the only denizens of the universe who weren't frozen in time. Living out their lives with one another well into their senior years, they were eventually saved by Professor Farnsworth who was able to bring them back to the present. With Hulu bringing back the series, many fans wondered if the two would remain a couple or if a new monkey wrench would be thrown into their relationship.

Fry x Leela

In the new trailer, it's clear that Fry and Leela are still in a relationship, with moments hinting at the idea that the two are taking things up a notch as the Planet Express' pilot is looking to live with its delivery boy. Of course, there are sure to be some major roadblocks thrown their way in the upcoming episodes.

If you want to learn more about Futurama's reboot, here's how Hulu describes the return of the Planet Express, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

Do you think Fry and Leela's relationship will hold for the Hulu reboot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Futurama.