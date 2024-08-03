Futurama Season 12 Episode 2 Shares First Clips

Futurama is now back in action with Season 12 this Summer, and Hulu has shared the first look at Episode 2 with some new clips ahead of the episode’s premiere. Futurama Season 12 is now in the works with a new season of episodes exclusively with Hulu, and fans will get to see how it all works out for Fry and the rest of the Planet Express crew throughout the Summer. The premiere already shook things up by introducing even more of Bender’s extended family, and the next episode is teasing a deeper dive into Fry when it hits.

Futurama Season 12 has shared the first looks into the next episode as it teases a twisted new version of Fry’s birthday, and the first two clips from the episode showcases that it’s going to be a fairly close game to Netflix’s Squid Game as these childrens’ games are played to the death. You can check out the new looks at Futurama Season 12 Episode 2 in the new videos above and below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Futurama Season 12 Episode 2

Futurama Season 12 Episode 2 will be premiering on Monday, August 5th with Hulu. Titled “Quid’s Game,” the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Bizarre aliens force the crew to reenact all the classic children’s games Fry played at his 8th birthday party… except this time, they are played TO THE DEATH!” Featuring a returning staff from the previous episodes, John DiMaggio, BIlly West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all confirmed to return to reprise their respective roles. Futurama is created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen who also serve as executive producers alongside Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Futurama Season 12 on a whole is teased by Hulu as such, “Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”