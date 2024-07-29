Futurama is finally back for the first episode of Season 12, and with it has gotten back on the bicycle with wacky new science fiction adventures! Futurama Season 12 is the second of the initially ordered new seasons of the animated series with Hulu. While the animated series initially returned last Fall with the first wave of new episodes in a decade, but now Futurama is back and fully into the rhythm of the series. Futurama Season 12 has kicked off its run with Hulu, and the premiere starts off with a new Bender adventure that opens up a whole new wave of questions.

Futurama Season 12 has kicked off its run this Summer with Hulu with a new episode all about Bender and his first foray into NFTs. The premiere titled “The One Amigo,” sees Bender losing his identity and going back to his ancestral village in Mexico in order to connect with his Rodriguez roots. But that’s not all as the rest of the Planet Express crew kicks off a massive heist. You can read on below for a breakdown for everything important that went down in the Futurama Season 12 premiere!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bender and Doblando in Futurama Season 12 Episode 1

Futurama Season 12 Episode 1 Recap With Spoilers

Amy sees the kids (and Fry) each drawing pictures, and the kids explain they’re actually making NFTs. In explaining what NFTs are, they actually make it more confusing for the Professor and others. The kids explain that they’re digital, but buying a copy doesn’t mean you own it either (and the original isn’t valuable). They argue that buying one would instead be like owning a concept. Upon seeing one of the NFTs sold, Bender’s instantly interested in the idea.

Needing something cool yet stupid to be the base for the next popular NFT collection, Bender volunteers and the kids start distributing the NFTs. After faking the first few buys, Bender makes 94 dollars off the collection. It’s revealed that one buyer bought all of the NFTs, and it turns out the be the museum curator who has since launched a NFT gallery collection at the museum to Bender’s disapproval.

Bender’s now sad over the fact he’s lost his concept of himself to the NFT, and hacking in and getting it back is basically impossible. Saddened over the fact that he’s lost himself, Bender then decides to head back to the land of his robo-ancestors (which turns out to be “Mexico, with three Xs”) to figure out his identity. Arriving in Mexico, he meets a robot that looks just like him but with a mustache.

Bender and this new robot (voiced by Danny Trejo) realize they must have been made in the same factory, and this robot takes him to his family home, “Pueblo De Nanotecas.” Bender takes not of kids playing a different kind of sport, “Hoop,” which is basically impossible to score because the ball is just a big heavy rock. When they get to the robot’s home, it’s revealed to be Casa Rodriguez, Bender’s family home.

The robot introduces himself as Doblando Rodriguez, recognizing the name Bender Rodriguez, and then introduces the rest of the family. He meets his Abuelatron, and she reveals he doesn’t remember her because he moved away when he was just eight seconds old. She then reveals she likes drinking just as much as Bender. Meanwhile, Fry and the others prepare to steal the NFTs from the museum.

Printing a complex 3D model of the museum (complete with expensive purchased NFTs), the Professor highlights that they need to get to the computer where the NFTs themselves are stored. The plan is to jack into the security feed and replace it with the feed from the mini-museum model while they break into the computer room. Meanwhile, back in Mexxxico, Bender and his Abuelatron continue to bond while she tells him about his mother.

She passes down to him an ancient garment (a quipu) that Abuelatron stole from Bender’s mother, and explains that the knots in it are maybe some ancient code that no one has decoded. Doblando invites Bender to take part in the village’s annual Hoop tournament, and Bender agrees to it so that his Abueltatron could be proud of him. They’re playing for the ancient emperors, deep within their underground tombs. It’s Bender vs. Doblando in the finals after Bender makes it through the tournament with ease. Meanwhile, Fry and the others break their way into the museum.

Doblando falls over during the game, and says he’s accidentally lost control of the ball. Bender takes it and scores to win the tournament. Back in the museum, while the Professor and the others make their way to the computer, they find out that there’s a miniature art heist for the mini-NFTs the Professor put in his museum model. And since the feed is shared, the security guards at the real museum move into action.

Back in Mexxxico, it’s revealed the winner of the tournament gets the ultimate honor of being sacrificed to the ancient emperors and he gets kicked into a giant hole. Back in New New York, the kids have bailed the Professor and the others out of jail as he reveals he downloaded the originals and deleted. But the kids reveal that you can’t delete the NFTs and only the museum has the code to authenticate their ownership of it despite how many copies there may or may not be.

Back in the hole, Bender finds that the ancient emperors are indeed real and are stone robots that operate with a string that reads beads and knots like a code. Each code is stored in its unique quipu, and it turns out the one Bender got from his grandmother was one that’s so special that it’s an algorithm of the gods. Stealing it back from the emperors before they keep it (because it’s too powerful for mortals), the Professor decodes it and is able to get Bender his NFT back. But even after all that, the museum is still able to keep it on display. Bender’s fine it with it though because he owns a string of numbers no other machine can have (with humans having no conceivable reason to want to just own strings of numbers).

Futurama Season 12 Episode 1 is now streaming with Hulu.