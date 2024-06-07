Futurama Season 12 First Look Released

Futurama Season 12 is now in the works, and fans have gotten the first look at the new season while it's now in production for Hulu! Futurama made its highly anticipated return from its second cancellation last Summer, and it reintroduced fans to the Planet Express crew ten years after its previous run came to an end. The first of two planned new seasons streamed its episodes with Hulu, and it's gotten a big response from fans who already are looking ahead to what's coming in the next season of the series that's now in the works.

Futurama Season 12 will be launching with Hulu on July 29th, and has finally given fans the first look at what to expect from the next wave of episodes. Confirmed to have many more seasons now in the works, the first look at Season 12 showcases a tease of where the next season will go to further differentiate itself from what went down during Season 11. You can check out the first look at the now in the works Futurama Season 12 below as shared by Hulu.

What to Know for Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 will be streaming with Hulu on July 29th. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous season with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all attached. If you wanted to get back into the futuristic spirit, you can check out the first 11 seasons of the series streaming with Hulu as it's the perfect time to get back up to speed. As for what to expect from the rebooted season, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."