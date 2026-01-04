Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Anime Finally Offers Promising Update

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime is hard at work on their next big anime project, and fans have finally gotten a promising update on its progress. Ufotable might currently be taking over the world with the now in the works Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, so fans might be forgetting that the studio itself still has other projects that have been in development. There’s one project in particular that was announced several years ago, but has been essentially missing in action ever since that initial reveal.

Ufotable first announced it was going to be teaming up with the massive gaming company MiHoYo in 2022 with the intention of developing new anime projects, and that included an anime for the massively popular Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail games. During a special event for Genshin Impact (as noted by @Rachii_Chan on X), one of the developers behind the game confirmed that progress is still being made on the Genshin Impact anime and is “steadily” moving forward.

According to the new update from the game’s combat designer, Genshin Impact‘s new anime is “in the works.” Continuing further, “Rest assured, it’s in the works. There’s no unexpected issues, no instability, everything is progressing steadily.” This is good news for fans who have been waiting four years since that initial team up was first announced, and there’s been no real forward momentum on that ever since. Thankfully, it seems like the anime is being developed at a rate where it’s still actively being worked on.

It seems like it’s a high priority for the studio, but it’s also the kind of anime project that they want to take their time on. It’s been in development this entire time without any real looks at the project, and that’s likely due to the fact that their standards are very high for the final product itself. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and it’s likely going to lead to a ton of pressure to make sure that any anime adaptation for it is going to be met with a ton of scrutiny from all sides.

Demon Slayer Is a Great Choice for Genshin Impact Anime

The studio behind Demon Slayer is a great choice for Genshin Impact’s anime at the same time too. Not only have each of their anime releases impressed so far even long before they got the Demon Slayer license, but Demon Slayer has proved that ufotable is a blockbuster project studio. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was the most successful anime film from 2025, and is likely to only get bigger with the next two films in its planned trilogy.

They are a studio that has not only raked in a ton of money for their licensors, but are capable of meeting the standards of such a massive fanbase at the same time. Genshin Impact‘s new anime is going to be in that same boat, and an experienced studio dealing with that kinds of pressure from the world is going to be in the best position to handle such a massive adaptation.

