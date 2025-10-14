Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Anime is Still M.I.A. Three Years Later

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the biggest anime movie of all time, netting hundreds of millions of dollars on the silver screen. Thanks to this fact, the production studio known as Ufotable has been riding high, especially with the Tanjiro-led franchise having two remaining films set to be released. While the Demon Slayer Corps might be at the front of the minds of Ufotable animators, the Koyoharu Gotouge shonen series is far from the only thing that the studio is working on. In fact, there has been one anime adaptation that has been out of the limelight for over three years.

In the fall of 2022, it was announced that the Hoyoverse would be making its way into the anime world, with Ufotable leading the charge in creating a Genshin Impact anime adaptation. Creating an anime revolving around the story of this “free-to-play” video game makes sense, considering the Hoyoverse has long had characters and worlds appear as though they were ripped straight from the anime world. Earlier this year, the closest thing anime fans received regarding a Genshin Impact anime series was thanks to the release of a short titled “Memories of This Life.” The short was created by Ufotable, meaning that this quick segment might give anime and video game fans alike a better idea of what the series might look like.

Hoyoverse’s Anime Future

If you’re an anime fan who isn’t as familiar with the world of Genshin Impact, the game first arrived in 2020 and continues to be a major part of the gaming world to this day. While anyone can play the game for free, the hook is its “gacha” methodology in that you might need to devote serious hours to round out your digital roster, or pay a fee to get the characters you want. While Genshin Impact might be one of the biggest games from the company, it’s far from the only video game that saw success within the Hoyoverse. To date, the company has created successful games, including Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, and more.

Genshin Impact and Ufotable’s collaboration has been billed as a “long-term project” for the Hoyoverse, meaning it could still be quite some time before we see the official anime adaptation arrive. As for the other Hoyoverse games, there hasn’t been any official word of these entries receiving anime adaptations of their own. Outside of the upcoming Genshin Impact anime, Ufotable has had experience in bringing video games to the anime medium. Such is certainly the case with the Fate/Stay franchise, one of the earliest anime that Ufotable created years before the Hashiras’ arrival. Also, while not video game related by any means, the production studio also has quite the horror anime in its past, as it had created the Junji Ito anime adaptation of Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack.

