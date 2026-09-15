Shonen Jump Hit Gets Surprise Makeover Ahead of Season 2 Netflix Debut

Written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days remains one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series in recent years. While the manga is currently in its crucial phase, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The first season released two parts last year before taking a while to confirm a sequel. Thanks to the manga’s popularity, the anime was also a massive hit when it was streaming on Netflix. However, the first season only adapts the initial phase of the story, but things will get far more intense in the sequel. Season 2 has already confirmed a release window, but fans still have to wait for a while before it drops.

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In the meantime, the anime returns with a visual featuring Nagumo, Kamigami, Oobutsu, and Hyou in brand new looks. These characters are known for their exceptional talents as assassins working for the Order. The latest look gives them a basketball makeover as part of the seasonal visuals to hype up the anime while fans wait for the second season. Along with a visual, the animation studio also revealed a video to hype up the upcoming season.

What to Expect From Sakamoto Days Season 2

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The second season will premiere in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 lineup. However, the exact release date will only be announced shortly before the debut, so we can expect an update in December. Not only that, but the episode count will also be revealed only after the anime’s premiere. Since the studio hasn’t shared any updates about the second season being released in two parts, we can expect a different format compared to Season 1.

The first season of the anime is streaming exclusively on Netflix, where the second season will drop as well. The anime will continue the JCC Infiltration Arc, which is a major turning point in the story. The first season ended on a massive cliffhanger after Taro and Shin decide to find more information on Uzuki. Although Taro has left his life as an assassin, the bounty Uzuki placed on his head has been threatening the lives of everyone around him. This is why Taro needs everything possible to stop Uzuki’s plan and resume his peaceful life again.

Sakamoto Days Manga Is Heading Towards Its Finale

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The manga already entered its final battle in August last year, which means it’s closer to its finale than ever. The New JAA Arc is the longest one in the manga, with more intense battles and plot twists than ever. The story took a completely dark turn in the final New JAA Arc as the country is engulfed in widespread chaos after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society.

Taro and his allies are doing everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late. Although the manga hasn’t shared a finale date yet, the story is currently at a crucial phase as it’s about to wrap up the ongoing conflicts. It’s been almost six years since the manga began serialization, and fans might get an update on the finale later this year or in the second part of 2027.