New Sci-Fi Isekai Sets Release Date Ahead of Crunchyroll Debut – Watch Trailer

A new science fiction based Isekai is coming to Crunchyroll this Fall, and it has set its release date with a new trailer showing it all off. The year has been pretty great for Isekai anime releases thus far as not only have there been major franchises coming back for new seasons of episodes, but there have been a number of brand new titles that have come our way too. That’s thankfully going to continue this October with even more new releases, and one is standing out from the pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Ryuto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! is set to make its debut this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2026 anime schedule, and has now confirmed that it will be premiering on October 4th in Japan. To help celebrate the anime getting an official release date ahead of its October debut, the anime has dropped a new trailer that you can check out in action below.

Play video

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! is currently scheduled to debut on October 4th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. This new trailer has also revealed the opening theme for the new anime titled “Unstoppable,” as performed by FLOW. The previously revealed ending theme is titled “My Way,” as performed by ASTERISM.

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! will be directed by Norihiko Nagahama for Studio A-CAT with Takamitsu Kono providing the scripts, Masami Sueoka providing the character designs, and Kenta Higashiohji will be composing the music. New additions to the voice cast revealed in the trailer include Saori Onishi as Shoko, and Kana Ueda as Mei. They’ll be joining the previously confirmed cast including Makoto Furukawa as Hiro, Konomi Inagaki as Mimi, Anna Nagase as Elma, and Haruka Shiraishi as Serena.

Why You Should Watch Reborn as a Space Mercenary

Courtesy of Studio A-CAT

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! stands out from the rest of the Isekai anime pack this year simply because it goes a different route than seen in the others. Like other shows it does see its main character finding themselves reincarnated in a new world, but instead of being yet another fantasy setting, it’s going out into space instead. With its main character experienced with the game the space setting is based on, he chooses to become a space mercenary and do whatever he wants rather than trying to go through the usual story.

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! naturally also has an extended cast filled with a number of heroines that surround the lead character, and that does fit the traditional Isekai anime mold outside of its fun new setting. But while there are going to be a lot of shows competing for your attention this Fall, this one does get the edge for being so unique compared to what we’ve seen this year.