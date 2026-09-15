24 Years Later, It’s Easier Than Ever to Watch Naruto

There’s no denying that even several years after its ending, Masashi Kishimoto’s classic Weekly Shonen Jump series Naruto is still loved among global fans. This beloved manga began serialization in 1999, and not long after, Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 turned it into a global phenomenon. The main story was split into two parts in the anime, and Naruto: Shippuden premiered in 2007 to follow the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip. Even several years after the main story’s ending, fans are often looking forward to new releases and updates about the franchise.

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While fans await more updates on the next anime project, Pluto TV confirmed streaming the episodes for free. It’s an ad-supported streaming television service that mimics traditional cable TV programming. The platform has been making anime series more accessible for fans, including all 220 episodes of the original Naruto anime free for fans. Pluto TV is officially available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Latin America, and select countries across Europe, so don’t forget to check your availability on the official website.

Naruto Is All Set to Return With a New Movie

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Naruto has officially confirmed an anime movie, and updates will be revealed sooner than expected. Viz Media revealed last weekend that a Naruto panel will be taking place on October 10th during the New York Comic Con 2026 event. NYCC is one of the largest fan conventions dedicated to Western comics, series, graphic novels, video games, anime, manga, and more. The convention was first held in 2006, and since then, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Apart from the movie, the panel will also share updates on the Naruto Card Game and more projects. However, it goes without saying that the biggest highlight of the panel will be the upcoming movie. Fans can expect the anime to drop its first look during this year’s NYCC. Since the main story is long over, it might be possible that Studio Pierrot is planning to release a completely original story even outside of everything that has happened in Boruto.

Will Naruto Still Release The Special Episodes?

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

It’s actually surprising that the anime movie got a first update before sharing new information on the four-episode mini series, which was announced as part of the 20th anniversary project. However, shortly before its premiere in September 2023, the anime was indefinitely delayed due to production issues.

With the latest confirmation of the new movie, it’s likely that the episodes were morphed into that format instead of being released as a series. However, there’s currently no information on what to expect from the special episodes, but the NYCC panel should clear up the confusion regarding the anime’s future.