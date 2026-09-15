Attack on Titan Drops New Look At Eren Ahead of Major Anniversary

Even after the anime and manga reached their conclusions, Attack on Titan only continues to increase in popularity. Thanks to the complex characters, unique world-building, and the thrilling plot twists, it’s considered one of the greatest Shonen of all time. While the series hasn’t confirmed any sequels or spin-offs even five years after the manga ended, fans often get new surprises thanks to the multiple projects and collaborations. This includes both animation studios since Attack on Titan has always been one of their biggest series.

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The anime premiered in 2013 with WIT Studio working on the pre-time-skip story, and the adaptation is loved even now. However, the studio had to hand over the series to MAPPA for the final season due to the tight deadlines. Despite the massive change before a crucial phase in the anime, MAPPA lived up to fans’ expectations and wrapped up the story with exceptional adaptations. Attack on Titan is one of the titles that is listed for a major anniversary project for MAPPA. As the project’s date draws near, the official X handle of the Expo dropped a new look at Eren Yeager for the countdown.

Attack on Titan Is Part of the Upcoming MAPPA Expo

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𝐌𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐀 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲

東京会場開幕まで、あと❷日.ᐟ.ᐟ

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『進撃の巨人』The Final Seasonの

展示や限定グッズをお楽しみにˊ˗



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📅2026.9.16㊌ – 12.7㊊

📍YURAKUCHO… pic.twitter.com/mvuNFINa3z — MAPPA EXPO 15th Anniversary (@MAPPAEXPO_15th) September 14, 2026

MAPPA is commemorating its 15th anniversary this year, and the upcoming exhibition is one of the most anticipated projects. In June this year, the animation studio held a special event to drop major updates on all its upcoming anime, which includes sequel seasons and new series. On the same day, MAPPA also announced its 15th anniversary Expo, and now the date is closer than ever. The exhibition includes 23 featured titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and some of the most beloved anime series and movies. Additionally, life-size figures and insight into the anime’s production will be on display, and visitors can also buy merchandise based on exclusively new content.

The exhibition is split into two phases, and the first one will open on September 16th, 2026. Phase one will close on October 25th, 2026, before the Expo returns with the second phase from October 28th to December 7th. The animation studio also dropped a new trailer last week to hype up the event with some of the most exciting scenes of its popular series. Tickets are available on the official website, but the exhibition will only take place in Japan, and there is little to no chance of it happening outside of the country.

What’s Next for Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

There’s no denying that Attack on Titan continues to stay in the spotlight with all these exciting projects. However, that doesn’t mean that the series will be returning with a new story. The manga finale closed the chapter on everything people from Eren’s timeline went through while also teasing the repetition of the cycle several years later.

Even so, Hajime Isayama, the manga creator, has no plans for continuing the series, which means the story has long since concluded. Since the anime already adapted the manga, there won’t be any canon episodes or movies either. On the bright side, MAPPA will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming game, Attack on Titan 3. The game will be released on December 10th, 2026, which means fans have something new to look forward to this year.