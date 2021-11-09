Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Announced for Netflix





Ghost In The Shell is often thought of as one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, and with good reason, as the cyberpunk movie released in 1995 marked a giant step forward for anime in the West as well as having some of the most stellar animation for the genre to date. With the series continuing in the form of the television series, Stand Alone Complex, a second season for the computer-generated anime has been confirmed by Netflix, with the return of Motoko Kusanagi set to arrive next year in 2022.

The first season of Stand Alone Complex 2045 premiered in 2020, giving us a brand new take on the world of Ghost In The Shell. Prior to this new iteration, the Stand Alone Complex first debuted with fifty-two episodes in 2002 by the same studio responsible for 2045 in Production IG. Though the animation used for this new series was controversial among many fans, with some viewers taking to social media to state their displeasure with the show, though there are still many fans of Kusanagi that are crossing their fingers that IG will be able to turn the ship and once again hit the heights of the series in its earlier days.

Netflix’s Official Account shared the major announcement that Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 will be receiving a second season of its television series, along with a new poster that shows off the returning characters in the anime world that has become legendary within the medium since its first film debuted:

If you haven’t had the opportunity to binge through Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045, Netflix offered the official description for the latest take on Mokoto Kusanagi:

“After a global financial crisis, the world is engulfed in an AI-driven ‘sustainable war,’ It’s up to Section 9 to counter new forms of cyber threats.”

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to original anime exclusives, adding the likes of Beastars, Baki Hanma, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to its roster.

Are you hyped for the second season of the Stand Alone Complex? What was your favorite iteration of Ghost In The Shell in media? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghost In The Shell.