This Fan Just Broke Down All Those Big ‘Gintama’ Easter Eggs

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is packed with some of the densest comedic moments in anime and manga, and there are so many Easter Eggs throughout the series that it can be hard for fans to keep track of.

One fan has taken it upon themselves to fix this, however, as they made sure to catalog every Easter Egg in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user cythric compiled a list of Easter Eggs and cameos up until episode 280 of the series, and it’s quite the impressive feat. They shared a full DropBox of the images (which you can find here) and even broke the categories down into Elizabeth cameos (which you can find here), Justaway (link here), Sadaharu (link here), Otsu cameos (here), and a mixed collection featuring many of Weekly Shonen Jump references hidden throughout (here).

There is also a video slideshow embedded above if you’d like, but no matter which way you discover them it just goes to show how much fun the staff behind the anime series is having with each episode. It’s why it’s still popular to this day.

As for the anime series, the series is set to continue the Silver Soul arc, the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga, on July 8. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Gintama Season 4 began airing with the “Porori” arc last October before it went on hiatus in March, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7 and is expected to continue when the series returns in July.

The live-action Gintama sequel, currently titled Gintama 2 (Working Title), previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively along with Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.