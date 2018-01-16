‘Gintama’ Live-Action Blu-Ray Reveals Box Art

The live-action Gintama adaptation is getting ready to release in the West in multiple ways, but most are excited for its home video release so they can watch and re-watch the film as much as they want to.

Luckily, the film will be coming out soon and has a great cover art to match. Well Go USA announced they will be releasing the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6, and have release photos of the home release cover.

The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release. Film distributor Azoland Pictures has partnered with Well Go USA and has announced they’ll be screening the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19.

Director Yuichi Fukuda and star of the film Shun Oguri recently teamed up to announce that a sequel film, tentatively titled Gintama Part 2, will open in Summer 2018.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jumpseries like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Gintama has recently teased some kind of crossover project with fellow Weekly Shonen Jumpgag manga, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Which is getting ready to air the second season of its anime as well.

Gintama Season 4 recently began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.