‘Gintama’ To Open Special Host Club Cafe

What do you get when you mixed Gintama and Ouran High School Host Club? Well, the world may never know, but one cafe hopes to answer that question. After all, Gintama‘s ‘Host Club’ arc has inspired a special cafe which will open in Japan later this year.

According to reports, Gintama will run a special cafe in Tokyo between February 15 and March 16 (via Crunchyroll). The restaurant, which will be housed in Omotesando Box Cafe & Space, will be dedicated to all things Gintama. The series’ past ‘Host Club’ arc is what inspired the collaboration, and fans will get to buy lots of treats from the cafe as such.

So far, there is no word on if cosplayers will work to fulfill visitors’ Gintama host fantasies, but the cafe’s menu looks good enough to warrant a visit regardless. You can check out just a few of the menu’s items below:

“SHOGUN KA YOOOOO!” Hamburg Meal ~Tasting for Poison~

Lunch and Dessert Mix: Bothersome Sandwich and Sandwich Fit for a Shogun

Yorozuya High-Sugar Sandwich P.S. Egg Sandwich Full of Nice Mayo

Takamagahara’s “Hostalker” Deluxe Naporitan

Takamagahara’s Special Fruit Plate ~Just Do It~

Uji GIN-toki Latte

Gorilla Gorilla Gorilla

The cafe will also sell merchandise for its various hosts. Fans can buy pins, stickers, posters, and more – but they will definitely want to nab a business card. Gin, Toshi, Gura, Shou, Isao, and more will be giving out the contact information at the cafe in case any girls want to make one host their regular.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

Gintama Season 4 began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.

