Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama Arc Poster Released

Gintama has been in the midst of a big return to theaters with special compilation films, and a poster has been released for its next major entry, Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama Arc. Although both Hideaki Sorachi’s original Gintama manga and the TV anime had come to an end a few years ago, the franchise made a major comeback in 2023 with the start of its celebration for the 20th anniversary of the franchise. With the manga celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, and the anime reaching its own 20th anniversary in 2026, Gintama is planning to celebrate for these next few years to mark both occasions.

Gintama previously returned to theaters across Japan with two previous compilation films tackling the events of the Thorny and Courtesan of a Nation arcs, and now it’s coming back for a third with the Kintama Arc (which happens right in between those arcs). Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama Arc will be screening for three weeks in Japan beginning on November 22nd, and you can check out the poster released for the new film below to help celebrate the arc’s big comeback.

"Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen" (theatrical edit of episodes 253–256) begins screening in Japan on November 22.



How to Watch Gintama

If you wanted to catch the original TV anime for yourself, you can now find all four seasons of Gintama now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Gintama anime as such, “In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains and motor bikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions.” It’s many movies are available on DVD and Blu-ray as well.

It’s yet to be revealed if the Kintama Arc film will be released outside of Japan, and it’s currently looking unlikely given that the previous two releases came and went without any rumblings of an international release. But with this all being a part of the wider 20th anniversary celebration for the Gintama anime and manga (which will be running through to 2026 for the anime’s anniversary), this is also likely far from the only new releases we’ll see celebrating the franchise in the years to come. And maybe one of those will make it to an international release in theaters outside of Japan.