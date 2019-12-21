New Gintama Movie Reveals First Visual, Release Window

When Hideaki Sorachi announced that his mega-popular series Gintama would be coming to an end earlier this year, it definitely took quite a while for fans to finally get over the sting of the series’ ending. But what helped ease everyone’s minds was that a new anime film would be coming sometime in the future. Announced earlier this Summer, it has been fairly quiet in terms of updates for the new film. Now with the recent announcement that the new Gintama movie would be headed for a 2021 release window, the lack of updates tragically make sense.

The new Gintama movie has released a new visual (as spotted by A.I.R) touting its upcoming roadshow for the film, but unfortunately this first tease of the film also revealed that it’s aiming for a 2021 release in Japan. So for fans hoping that the new movie would be dropping in 2020, it’s going to be a longer wait than expected.

Gintama previously teased that it would reveal new information for the film during a special presentation during Jump Festa 2020 with Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Kugimiya, and Daisuke Sakaguchi (the voice actors for Gintoki, Kagura, and Shinpachi respectively) will be in attendance. It’s currently unclear whether this will be the only update we get for the film, but a 2021 release might mean we won’t see anything too definitive for a while.

Running from December 21-22nd in Japan, Jump Festa 2020 is teasing new announcements from franchises like Dr. Stone, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, and most enticingly, Dragon Ball Super. If all goes well, there will be a little something for every action anime fan. But if not, at least it’s been confirmed we’ll be seeing something from Gintama‘s new movie.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.