Gintama: The Semi-Final Shares New Promo

Gintama has shared a new promo for its upcoming Semi-Final special series! Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama might have come to an end some time ago, but now the anime franchise will be officially coming to an end with a final outing bringing back all of the fan favorites from the franchise as a whole. Now that this final anime outing, Gintama: The Final, now hitting theaters in Japan, fans will be treated to one other anime outing in order to properly build up to the events of the final movie. Now the franchise has teased what this new outing will be like with a new promo.

Gintama: The Semi-Final is a prequel to Gintama: The Final that will hilariously make its debut in Japan after the debut of the final film, and the promo actually pokes fun at that while apologizing to fans for the wait. With the first episode debuting on dTV in Japan on January 15th and a second episode on January 20th, the special promises a hilarious new adventure leading into the final film. You can check it out below:

Gintama: The Final is now screening in theaters in Japan, and adapts the final moments of Sorachi's original manga together with original content made for the film. Sorachi was even noted to have not only involvement with the creative process for the film, but also contributed to some of the animation for the film as well. There's a good chance this really is the end of the franchise, so this special web series might be a good final way to enjoy it! Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, an international release or licensing has yet to be confirmed for the final film or semi-final web series as well.

