Gintama's Final Film Now Licensed for North American Release

✖

Gintama's final film has now been licensed for an official release in North America! Hideaki Sorachi's original manga series might have come to an official end some time ago, but the anime franchise had one last hurrah with a new feature film release in Japan earlier this year. Adapting some of the elements of the final moments of the original manga with new elements specifically crafted for the film, Gintama: The Final brought it all to an end earlier this January. Now fans outside of Japan will soon get their opportunity to see how it all comes to an end.

Eleven Arts has announced that they have officially acquired the license for Gintama's final film, and will be releasing it in North America soon. Now titled Gintama: The Very Final, Eleven Arts has yet to reveal a North American release date for the film just yet but has teased fans with the film's synopsis as they describe it as such, "When Earth is facing its darkest days, Gintoki and the other members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save humanity from an otherworldly menace." Their official announcement (together with the film's cool poster) can be found below:

The very end is in sight! The countdown to destruction has begun! Eleven Arts is honored to announce the NA acquisition of Gintama THE VERY FINAL directed by Chizuru Miyawaki 🌊 pic.twitter.com/vEEbvdBl6A — ELEVEN ARTS (@ELEVEN_ARTS) June 28, 2021

Gintama: The Very Final further emphasizes that this is probably the last anime project for the franchise. Given how the manga's ending had a few fake outs before it officially came to an end, seeing a title like this is definitely hard to believe however. The final outing for the franchise was also incredibly successful during its theatrical run in Japan, and this was doubly impressive considering it was released during the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gintama: The Very Final is already the most successful film in the franchise overall, and will likely only be even more successful once it starts releasing in North America. It was such a surprise hit that its debut even managed to topple Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's streak in the box office for a short time as it hit quite hard with fans during its initial debut weekend.

But what do you think? Will you be checking out Gintama: The Very Final when it finally releases in North America? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!