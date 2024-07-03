Go Go Loser Ranger Live-Action Stage Play Announced

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! took off with fans with the anime debut earlier this Spring, and now it’s about to take over the stage with a new play coming to Japan! Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (originally known as Sentai Daishikkaku in Japan) was Negi Haruba’s original manga series offering a new take on Super Sentai, and the franchise got a whole new audience with the debut of its official anime adaptation. This anime ended up being one of the biggest new releases of the year overall with a very bright future ahead of it in the coming next couple of years.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ended the first season of the anime with the announcement that not only would it be returning for a second season of the TV series, but will also be making its live-action debut with a new stage play. Hitting Japan at the Theatre G-Rosso in Tokyo from September 11-16, you can check out the teaser trailer revealing its cast in the video above. As for what this new play will look like, you can check out the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! play teaser poster below.

What to Know for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Stage Play

Directed by Yuki Kubota with Nobuhrio Mori writing the script, the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! stage play will star the likes of Yuya Tominaga as Fighter D, Shuji Kikuchi as Hibiki Sakurama, Marupi as Yumeko Suzukiri, Hayata Seki as Shun Tokita, Yu Miyawaki as Aran Hekiru, Naoki Takeshi as Red Keeper, Takumi Kitamura as Blue Keeper, Kenichi Satō as Green Keeper, Akihiro Hosokawa as Yellow Keeper, and Nana Hayashimoto as Pink Keeper.

If you wanted to check out the anime, you can find Go! Go! Loser Ranger! now streaming with Hulu. Kondansha USA has licensed Negi Haruba’s original Go! Go! Loser Ranger’s manga for an English language release, and they tease the series as such:

“When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s Last Hope!…or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside!”