‘Goblin Slayer’ Reveals First Teaser Trailer

One of the most divisive light novel turned manga series among fans, Goblin Slayer, is soon getting an anime adaptation. The series is known for its brutal depictions of violence, and fans are wondering how much of the original source will make the transition.

Although the trailer for the series does not give any hints as to how bloody the upcoming series will be, it does share a stylish look at its heavily armored titular character.

Set to premiere later this year and produced by WHITE FOX, an anime based on Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki’s Goblin Slayer light novel series will be directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

The series features a voice cast returning from a series of drama CDs and includes Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

The series has gotten a divisive reputation among fans for its depictions of graphic violence as some fans do not appreciate its use of sexual or other graphic violence for narrative purposes, but others became fans of the series for these same depictions. For some, the violence is more obtrusive, thus becoming a more tongue-in-cheek exploitation narrative.

But for fans worried the anime series would not carry over its darker content, White Fox is a studio that’s handle darker content successfully with Akame Ga Kill, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – , and Steins;Gate being recent examples.

If you are not familiar with Goblin Slayer, then you will want to read up on the series before it heads to TV. The franchise was made by Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the scummy goblin race with extreme prejudice.