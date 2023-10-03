Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 Stills Released

Goblin Slayer is one of the big franchises returning with new episodes for Season 2 of the series as part of the new wave of Fall 2023 anime releases, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming from the premiere with some stills from Episode 1. Goblin Slayer started out with one of the most controversial anime premieres of the last few years, and by the time that first season came to an end it was quickly announced that the anime was going to continue. And after a longer wait, the second season of the anime is now on the way.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is kicking off its run for the Fall 2023 anime schedule in just a few more days, and now it's getting ready for the anime's first episode with a new look at its premiere. The first images from Episode 1 have been released (as spotted by @animetv_jp on social media) and they tease that the Goblin Slayer party will have a lot less more explosive of a premiere than the anime did the first time around. Check out the preview images for Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 below.

Preview of the first episode of GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2! The anime is scheduled for October 6 on Crunchyroll! ⚔️



✨More: https://t.co/Blf1ZhoSNc pic.twitter.com/2hetaC8ljs — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 3, 2023

How to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be premiering in Japan on October 6th, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere as part of their Fall 2023 anime offerings. Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada by new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. It will also feature a returning voice cast.

You can catch up with Goblin Slayer's first season with Crunchyroll right now to get ready for the new episodes, and they tease the anime as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

Are you excited for Goblin Slayer's Season 2 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!