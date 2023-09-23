Goblin Slayer Season 2 Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Fall Release

Goblin Slayer is one of the many anime franchises returning for a new season as part of the upcoming slate of Fall 2023 anime releases, and Goblin Slayer has released a new trailer for Season 2 which will likely give fans the final look at the new episodes before its release! Goblin Slayer Season 2 is premiering next month, and there are a lot of eyes on how it could turn out given that its initial series premiere was one of the most notorious anime releases of the last few years. Now that the series is coming back, there's a wonder as to whether or not it will tread the same ground.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is scheduled to premiere next month as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and fans have gotten a full look at the coming episodes with a new trailer. This trailer not only teases more of the faces the Goblin Slayer party will be meeting in the new season, but also gives the first tease for the anime's new opening theme titled "Entertainment" as performed by Mili. You can check out the newest trailer for Goblin Slayer Season 2 to get ready for its premiere below.

When to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be premiering in Japan on October 6th, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere as part of their Fall 2023 anime offerings. Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada by new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. The cast from the first season will be returning in full as well.

You can catch up with Goblin Slayer's first season with Crunchyroll right now, and they tease the anime as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

What are you hoping to see in Goblin Slayer Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!