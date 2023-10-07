Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Goblin Slayer has officially kicked off its run for Season 2 of the anime as part of the new wave of Fall 2023 anime releases, and it has revealed how long the new season will be sticking around for! Goblin Slayer had one of the biggest new anime releases of the last few years probably for many of the wrong reasons as the premiere episode was at the center of a massive controversy due to its depictions of sensitive subjects. But the first season ended up being such a success that the anime continued with both a new OVA project and a new TV season.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 has kicked off its run in a thankfully much less controversial fashion as it is far removed from the kind of brutal series than when it all first began, but fans are curious to see where the new episodes will go from this point on as Goblin Slayer's party is now fully formed and experienced (yet tasked with dealing with someone new). And it's been revealed that Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be running for 12 episodes (same amount of episodes for the first season) sold across thee home media releases in Japan.

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Directed by Misato Takada for new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox instead) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, serves as chief director, the cast from the first season returns for the new episodes. Now airing as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, you can now find each of the new episodes as they release streaming with Crunchyroll. You can currently catch up with Goblin Slayer's first season there as well.

Crunchyroll teases Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

How are you liking Goblin Slayer Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!