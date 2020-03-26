Godzilla Fans Are Loving Animal Crossing’s Special Kaiju Statue

Godzilla is the kind of monster you expect to see floating around. The character has become so famous since his debut that countries around the world have embraced the atomic monster. From Hollywood to Japan and back, Godzilla is a true icon, and that is why fans of Animal Crossing are geeking out. You can buy a massive statue of the kaiju in game, and no one is complaining about it.

None. At all. Whatsoever. It there is one issue fans have with the statue is that it costs a fair bit of inventory, but the price is certainly worth it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who do not know, Animal Crossing: New Horizons hit the market last weekend to critical acclaim. Not only has it become Japan’s top-selling Switch opener to date, but Animal Crossing is still growing. The Godzilla fandom is starting to embrace the game since it gives a lovely nod to their favorite monster, and they are celebrating in kind.

You can such reactions in the slides below, and there are plenty more of them. Animal Crossing fans like Reddit user Sprazra discovered they could buy a massive statue of Godzilla from Tom Nook by chance. At random intervals, the huge piece can be bought using Nook Miles, but it will drain your account of a whopping 5,000 miles.

Still, that price tag is worth it for many fans. The statue appears to be based on Godzilla’s more classic designs, and it is cute enough to work with any town’s design. Clearly, Godzilla can reign supreme in the real world and Animal Crossing realm, so we should probably start calling him the King of the Multiverse.

What do you make of this Godzilla statue? Will you be trying to purchase it from Tom Nook? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Give Us More

I can’t wait to put hundreds of Godzilla’s around my Island.



We’re a few hours away y’all. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/Pwtk6PE4l8 — Josue Ponce (@HeyJosuePonce) March 19, 2020

I Mean, Same

Fight, Fight, Fight

The Best Life

Truth Be Told

I just found out you can get a Godzilla statue in Animal Crossing. I need this f-cking game. pic.twitter.com/5oMWzgNYlN — Jesse Culwell (@L0ndonlook) March 22, 2020

Wait, What

I thank this game for living out my godzilla dating fantasies #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Fd0QzAGx9W — Roar and Clank = finally contained and quarantined (@AlexVeens) March 22, 2020

All of the Fun