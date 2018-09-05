‘Godzilla’ Shares First-Look At New Manga

It took some time to come around, but it seems Godzilla is ready for his manga close-up. It seems the kaiju will be heading to Shonen Jump soon, and fans just got a first-look at the title.

Over on Twitter, the team behind Godzilla’s recent anime shared the big manga update with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The release of the Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters manga for the Shonen Jump + app has been decided. The release date is scheduled for November 2,” the announcement confirmed.

According to the report, the new manga will allow fans the chance to experience new fight sequences from the Godzilla anime, and characters will be given extra screen time. The manga itself is being done by Youth Kurahashi, a popular artist best-known for working on Summer Hero.

As you can see above, the art work for the Godzilla manga is very different from the one seen in the anime. The serial will completely forgo to the 3D animation used in Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters in lieu of something more 2D. Godzilla is given a darker rendering in this cover arc, and all the soldiers fighting against the creature got the same makeover.

Of course, this isn’t the first manga Godzilla has stomped into. In fact, the kaiju has appeared in more than 10 series to date. Most recently, Godzilla: Rage Across Time went live in 2016 through IDW Publishing, and Shonen Jump is the latest publication to tackle the raging beast.

Are you ready for Godzilla’s new manga? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

If you are not familiar with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, then you should know the film opened in Japan last month. The monster flick is the first anime feature to star Godzilla, and it debuted strong abroad to favorable reviews. Netflix was meant to stream the anime film globally in 2017, but the site has yet to post the film. A sequel to Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters has already been announced and will debut in May 2018.