Godzilla’s Most Adorable Incarnation Returns This Summer

In the MonsterVerse, the King of the Monsters is set to make a comeback in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In Japan, Toho is working on the highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla Minus One, with writer/director Takashi Yamazaki making a comeback to the universe that netted an Academy Award. While these projects will see the lizard king retaining a deadly aesthetic, that doesn’t mean that every version of Godzilla is smashing cities and fighting giant beasts. Chibi Godzilla is about to hit its third animated season and kaiju fans won’t be waiting long to see the adorable kaiju return to the small screen.

Chibi Godzilla’s first appearance wasn’t actually within an animated series but rather, the pint-sized beast appeared in the 2018 children’s book, Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla. The tiny King of The Monsters was too cute to deny however and would go on to receive his first animated series in “I’m Home! Chibi Godzilla.” The latest series, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, first debuted in 2023, already having sixty-five episodes to its name over two seasons. On July 2nd, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again’s third season will arrive in Japan and once again see the small kaiju run wild. You can check out the new trailer and poster below.

A New Chibi Kaiju Figher Is Coming

While the third season is bringing back the chibi-version of Godzilla, the kaiju won’t be alone by any stretch of the imagination. Joining the lizard king will be the likes of Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan, and even scarier beats like Hedorah and Biollante. A major addition to the third season will be a chibi version of Jet Jaguar, voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi. Katsuyuki might be best known for his roles as Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball Z, and Diavolo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Something tells us his take on the Kaiju-fighting opponent of Godzilla will be far less serious than many of his other anime roles.

Jet Jaguar has long been a part of the Godzilla mythos since making its first appearance in 1973’s Godzilla Vs. Megalon. In Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Jaguar has yet to appear to fight Godzilla or the other kaiju but Monarch showrunner Matt Fraction is hoping for the monster fighter to appear in the future. Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Fraction regarding which kaiju he’d love to bring into the MonsterVerse and without a beat, he shared his desire for Jet’s introduction.

“I would love to be able to introduce a MonsterVerse iteration of a Toho creature that hasn’t been in the films to the show. It’s a very deep bench and I think everyone has their own favorites. I love Jet Jaguar, he’s not quite a kaiju, but I love Jet Jaguar.”

Want to see what the future holds for Godzilla's cutest iteration?