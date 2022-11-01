Toho to Celebrate Godzilla Day 2022 With Special Screenings and More

It's going to be a big celebration for Godzilla this year as Toho will be celebrating the legendary kaiju's Godzilla Day holiday this year with plans for special screenings, merchandise, collectibles and more. It's been a very good recent few years for the legendary Titan as not only has Godzilla gotten a full makeover with Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy (that will even continue with some surprising new projects), but the kaiju has come to life in new ways in Japan through films like Shin Godzilla and anime releases like Godzilla Singular Point. So there is no better time to celebrate!

With Godzilla Day fast approaching on November 3rd (commemorating the debut of the very first Godzilla film in theaters on November 3, 1954), Toho has announced a new slate of special collaborations they will be launching to celebrate. This includes some new screenings of Godzilla's classic films, new collectible releases from the likes of Mondo, Hot Wheels, and more, new food collaborations and a huge packed slate of other events. Godzilla Day 2022's various celebrations break down (as detailed by Toho) as such:

What is Coming on Godzilla Day 2022?

One-Day-Only Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla in U.S. Theaters – Partnering with Fathom Events, Godzilla will make his triumphant return to the big screen in over 450 theaters nationwide for the first-ever U.S. showing of 2002's Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla. Fans are invited to celebrate with this exclusive, one-day-only screening of the film with subtitles, along with a never-before-seen featurette direct from Japan, and an exclusive message for the fans from Toho International's Chief Godzilla Officer, Keiji Ota. Tickets for this special event are available for purchase now online or at participating box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

- Toho International has also partnered with Alamo Drafthouse to host special screenings of the film that started it all, the 1954 classic Godzilla. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles, Godzilla will screen at Alamo locations across the country on November 3, with additional screenings at select locations. Check Alamo's website for screening dates and times. Blankos Block Party x Godzilla Cosmetics and NFTs – Blankos Block Party, the immersive social party game where you play with and against friends, players are in for a treat this Godzilla Day! To celebrate the occasion, Mythical partnered with Toho International to put iconic monsters Godzilla, Mothra, and Mecha-Godzilla in the game as playable Blankos. Fans can purchase their favorite Godzilla-themed characters and NFTs now and can even watch a special gameplay featuring a discussion of the creative process between Chris Mowry, Toho's Creative Manager, and artist James Groman.

King (of the Monsters) Trivia - King Trivia, the makers behind the ultimate live bar and pub quiz experience, is partnering with Toho International to offer Godzilla-themed trivia events nationwide throughout the week of November 3.

Bring the Heat and Flavor with Jade City Foods – After last year's smashing success, Toho International is once again partnering with Jade City Foods to offer the ultimate Godzilla hot sauce for spicy lovers brave enough to try the various flavors. Serious fans who love to bring the heat can check out individual sauces or grab the 16-Piece Godzilla Hot Sauce Collector's Set ($235), available now! Alongside their popular hot sauces, Jade City is also offering a variety of coffees and blends like the Series 2 Godzilla Coffee 3-Pack ($50), as well as a range of dry rubs and spices like the Series 1 Godzilla Dry Rub 5-Pack ($50).



