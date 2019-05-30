Godzilla Fan Goes Viral After Showing Their Dedication to KOTM

✖

Godzilla hit the world big time earlier this year when the first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong landed online, with the titanic crossover being released in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this March, and one fan has recently gone viral thanks to their insane dedication at trying to snag some serious merchandise that was released as a part of the previous Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters! With the previous film seeing Godzilla battle against King Ghidorah and Rodan to defend his crown as the current lizard king, it's clear that the kaiju's battling days are far from over!

With theaters having to go through several changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused many to shut their doors for a certain amount of time, we doubt that there are as many big-time standees for the Legendary crossover set to arrive next month. However, this hasn't stopped the groundswell when it comes to the current monarch of the kaiju and the ruler of Skull Island colossal upcoming feud. Bringing back several characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it's clear that the events from the previous film will have a big part to play as Godzilla and Kong come to blows.

Twitter User Swell Alexander shared the fact that he had gone so far as to get a job at a local theater in order to get the giant standee that promoted the sequel film directed by Michael Dougherty that introduced many new giant monsters to the world of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse":

Godzilla: King of the Monsters. I applied for a job at a theater primarily for the chance to snag this 14x6ft standee. I endured the disgusting, moronic American populace, cleaning up after them as if I were their mother, just to bring this massive fire hazard home. Come on https://t.co/qRjjsgfO2y pic.twitter.com/GRE0cRBcVE — Alexander the Swell (@SwellAlexander) February 7, 2021

The future of Legendary's "Monster-Verse" is up in the air following the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong, though we're certainly crossing our fingers that more of this universe will be explored via new movies and television series!

How far have you gone to get movie merchandise? Who do you think will ultimately be the victor between Godzilla and Kong?