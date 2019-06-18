Godzilla Reveals Official Artwork For Titanus Behemoth

Godzilla: King of the Monsters featured more titans than you can shake a stick at. Aside from the main lizard himself, Godzilla, the movie also brought in longtime “Toho favorites” in the forms of King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra. Not to be outdone however, director Michael Dougherty decided to include a multitude of other titans in the forms of Scylla, MUTO, Titanus Methusalah, and the feature of our article today, Titanus Behemoth. The large wooly mammoth style beast will be featured in the upcoming art book with exclusive concept art and we have a sneak peek!

Twitter User GodzillaMovies shared the upcoming artwork for Titanus Behemoth from the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters artbook:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Titanus Behemoth may have not gotten the same amount of screen time as his kaiju bretheren, but his appearance is still unique among the titans themselves. An entirely new creation made for the sequel for the 2014 film, the Behemoth makes his presence known by emerging thanks to King Ghidorah’s influence but eventually “tows the line” once Godzilla wields the crown. While it didn’t fight against Godzilla, we imagine it would be quite the spectacle to see the lizard king fighting against a rampaging titanic wooly mammoth in the future.

With the status quo of the world having changed astronomically at the end of King of the Monsters, it goes without saying that a re-appearance of the Titanus Behemoth could certainly be in the card. With next year’s Godzilla Vs. Kong release fast approaching, we’d imagine that this giant prehistoric kaiju would get some sort of screen time, however small it may be.

What do you think of the artwork featured here for the Titanus Behemoth in Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Do you want to see more of this mammoth kaiju in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and wooly mammoths!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Read our official review for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here.