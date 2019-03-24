‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Wants An ‘Avengers’ Crossover

Godzilla isn’t the kind of kaiju you expect to team up with others. The rogue titan is at the top of the world’s food chain, but that doesn’t mean Godzilla is averse to the idea. In fact, it seems the director behind the beast’s next outing wants a specific crossover to come for Godzilla, and it has fans feeling curious.

After all, there is no telling what would go down if Godzilla took on the Avengers… but Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ Mike Dougherty wants to find out.

Over on Twitter, fans were teased with the idea of big-screen encounter for the franchises. “This movie would make the world a better place,” Dougherty wrote.

This movie would make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/ZAHKorHWY6 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) March 22, 2019

The post, which can be seen above, features cover art of a long-gone Marvel Comics series, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The vintage artwork sees the kaiju wreaking havoc on New York City in the background with its fiery breath. In the front, Iron Man is shown teaming up with the Avengers as they debate on the best way to take down the rampage.

“Stay back, Avengers,” Vision says. “Only Yellowjacket and the Wasp can stop Godzilla!”

The cover art may seem out of place to some, but fans should know this series is very real. Marvel Comics set out with this classic title decades ago. It ran a total of 24 issues, and it follows Godzilla as he ran through area of the United States. The original run tried to connect Godzilla’s Toho franchise with the Marvel Universe, but the 1970s title found little success in that way. However, the series did give Godzilla the chance to take on iconic superheroes like Captain America, so it is little wonder why Dougherty is advocating for this bonkers crossover.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after. You can catch so much more of our Godzilla 2 s set visit info by visiting our official Godzilla: King of the Monsters page. The film hits theaters on May 31st.

