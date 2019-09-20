Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals Titan’s Secret Dialogue

Michael Dougherty clearly put his blood, sweat, and tears into the Legendary Pictures’ sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and continues to answer questions sent his way about the second US release for this recent interpretation of the lizard king. Now, the director of such movies as Trick ‘R Treat and Krampus, has detailed that the creative minds behind the recent blockbuster even managed to give the Titans their own dialogue that they exchanged with one another. What did Godzilla and his fellow giant beasts have to say to one another?

Mike Dougherty released on his Official Twitter Account the hilarious dialogue exchanged between some of the biggest monsters in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, sharing that the kaiju were clearly screaming obscenities at each other as they tore their way through human civilization and each other:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We did write dialogue for the Titans.

It mostly went like this: Rodan: “Fuuuuuuuuck yoooouuuuuuuuu!”

Ghidorah: “Noooo fuuuuuck yoooouuuu!” https://t.co/yXn59IhMhu — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) September 18, 2019

We don’t think that we’ll be seeing the kaiju having any philosophical discussions any time soon, or during the titanic crossover releasing next year in the form of Godzilla Vs Kong, but it is hilarious to see that the creators took this into account and revealed just what these giant monsters WOULD be shouting at one another.

A big part of the Godzilla franchise, both in North America and in Japan, has been the ground shaking roars that the kaiju unleashed and King of the Monsters had that in spades. It should be fantastic to hear some of the bone crunching blows and earth shattering roars protruding from the king of Skull Island and the king of the kaiju next year.

What do you think of this hilarious language that Mike Dougherty unveiled? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”