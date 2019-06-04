Godzilla: King of the Monsters Gets Hideo Kojima’s Approval

If there’s one man who knows about creating giant monstrosities, it’s Hideo Kojima. The creator of the Metal Gear series, Kojima helped to bring to life many different versions of the mechanical behemoths throughout the Konami series. While he no longer works on this series, or with Konami, his new game from Sony titled “Death Stranding” is seen as the spiritual successor to the series. With all this being said, Hideo has made his thoughts known on the recent Godzilla King of the Monsters movie and we’re here to share those with you!

Kojima revealed on his Twitter that he had seen the film and was appreciative of how the film weaved in reverence for the original Toho series while creating something unique on its own:

Saw GODZILLA King of Monsters on IMAX. There were full of respect and homage for Toho Godzilla films. They call it Titan thru the end but it was Kaiju movie, no doubt. As always the opening & ending title was done by Kyle Cooper. pic.twitter.com/unaecBl91H — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 2, 2019

So what is the reasoning for why the creatures in GKOTM are called Titans instead of Kaiju? Well, for American audiences, we’re sure its so that they can use terminology that makes them a little easier to understand. These are giant, rampaging behemoths and “Titans” fits the bill with western audiences a little better than “Kaiju”. Perhaps as the “Monster-verse” continues next year with Godzilla Vs Kong, the monsters will be called Kaiju at some point.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Death Stranding is in development for PS4 and only the PS4. That said, there's a new report claiming the game will come to PC after it launches on the Sony system. There's also a solid chance the game will eventually be ported to PS5, but at the moment, Sony hasn't said anything about that.