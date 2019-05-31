Godzilla: King of the Monsters To Run In IMAX For One Week Only

To take in the monolithic sights and sounds of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, some fans are going to want to witness the film on the biggest screen they can. Unfortunately, fans will only have a short time to do so as IMAX has announced that the run for the Godzilla sequel will only be for one week. Among a sea of summer blockbusters, it may make sense that the lizard king only resides in the IMAX “kingdom” for one week, but it is still disappointing all the same.

IMAX’s Twitter Account broke the news recently that the sequel to Legendary Picture’s 2014 Godzilla would hit its screens on Friday, May 31st with only a week to call its own before shuffling the mortal coil:

Experience the rise of Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah in the world’s most immersive movie-going experience, #IMAX. One week only – Starting May 31 – Don’t miss a moment of the action! Reserve your seat to @GodzillaMovie in #IMAX theatres: https://t.co/bSZ08NjNBW pic.twitter.com/J4BNGdCkdu — IMAX (@IMAX) May 26, 2019

Among mixed reviews, but with a domestic prediction of over $100 million for its box office take, one needs to decipher their own reasoning behind IMAX’s decision. With potential heavy hitters in the form of Dark Phoenix, Secret Life of Pets 2, Men in Black International, and Toy Story 4, the King of the Monsters will certainly have some competition in terms of the fight for box office and screen time. This is to say nothing of the summer hits that have already dropped and are still in theaters such as Avengers: Endgame, John Wick Chapter 3, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and others.

The IMAX Corporation was originally started in 1968, rolling out their unique screens in both the late 60s and 70s before taking off over time and becoming the theater screens we see today.

What do you think of the news that Godzilla: King of the Monsters will only be in IMAX theaters for one week? Will this make you see the sequel sooner than you had originally anticipated? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”