Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Liquor Line Makes Landfall

The King Of The Monsters inches ever closer with a May 31st release date for the next installment of Godzilla from Legendary Studios. With a gigantic lizard, and a number of large monster friends joining him, you may need something to settle your nerves in the face of such overwhelming odds. Enter Shinanoya’s upcoming line of whiskeys to celebrate Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Drink responsibly.

Shinanoya will be offering four different kinds of whiskeys in preparation of the upcoming giant monster film, with the brands spotlighting Godzilla himself, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra respectively. The alcohol company also touts that each of these liquors will taste differently depending on the large creature they’re associated with. Don’t worry, I’m sure that these whiskeys won’t taste like Mothra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla has a long history in both the United States, in Japan, and across the world at large. Originally created in 1952 as a monster movie that worked as an allegory to the use of nuclear weapons, the king of the monsters started out on his lonesome but was joined by a number of other beasts over the course of dozens of films.

While the 1952 version was also released in the US around two years later, it wasn’t until 1998 that a high budget Hollywood picture was created. Though the movie was critically panned, it did manage to bring in some money for the studio responsible, though another Godzilla movie would take some time to be tried again in the US.

In 2014, Legendary created a new interpretation of Godzilla, followed soon after by Kong: Skull Island, under the context that a “Monster-Verse“, in a similar vein as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was being created. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters promises to be the next big installment of this universe, which will then be followed by Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Will you be purchasing this Godzilla whiskey? Let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!