‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Footage Shown at CinemaCon

One of the biggest tradeshows in the movie industry, CinemaCon, is currently underway as studios take this chance to show off bits and teases of their upcoming projects. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for Warner Bros.’ big presentation, and got the lowdown and footage for many anticipated releases. This of course includes footage from the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Here’s how Brandon Davis describes the intense footage, “A trailer plays, with an introduction from Millie Bobbie Brown. A sneak peek sees war fleets in a golden, destroyed earth. The nation’s capitol is broken down and on fire. Humans are under ground, under ice working on a solution. They awaken the monsters in hopes that they will fight for them. Instead, their bunkers are destroyed and they’re left running across the ice for safety.”

Continuing further, it seems Monarch’s efforts have awakened King Ghidorah, “Vera Farmiga makes a tough call to awaken the monster as Kyle Chandler’s character stand above the opening in the ice. Electrical currents become visible as the three-headed monster rises up one head at a time with some spiked tails to match. The soldiers look on concerned. Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farmiga observe from a helicopter. Ghidorah spews electric bolts at the soldiers and wipes them out. Somehow, Kyle Chandler got away.”

The footage only gets more intense as a big fight between Ghidorah and Godzilla happens, “As humans try to escape, Ghidorah attacks. Godzilla comes to their defense. Ghidora opens its wings and the two square up. Farmiga tells her family over FaceTime that she is saving the world.”

What’s even more enticing is that this battle gets even wilder as more participants soon join the fray, “Mothra flies over a city with her wings creating a gust of wind sweeping humans from the ground. Chandler’s character is eager to stop all of the monsters. Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and Godzilla all do battle. Atomic breath and lightning bolts are spewed. Buildings are destroyed.”

Whether or not this footage eventually makes it way online, fans will soon get their chance to see the full film themselves. Though the thought of an all-out Kaiju battle definitely kicks up the hype into high gear. If you want to find out about other new footage shown during the panel, you can do so here.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

