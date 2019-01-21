‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ TV Spot Promotes Full Trailer

The NFL’s NFC and AFC Championships are underway, which means its the perfect time for many of the year’s biggest releases to make an impression on those that might have missed out.

One such releases is the much-anticipated sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which shared a new TV spot promoting the full trailers currently available. You can check it out in the video above.

The newest TV spot borrows footage from previously released trailers (mainly the most recent trailer) and features Millie Bobby Brown’s Madison Russell as she’s using a CB radio to contact…something. It’s unclear what she’s trying to accomplish, but the resulting screeching noise is certainly not what she wanted.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and with a release that close, fans should expect the promotional cycle for the sequel to heat up even more.

Despite previously revealing many of the original franchise’s Kaiju making an appearance in the sequel such as Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah, there’s still a lot about the new film that is currently kept under wraps. There’s still the question of how the Titans will relate to one another, and what the humans will do when confronted with these massive, world ending beasts.

They unfortunately need to figure it out fast as things are going to get even more complicated in Legendary’s Monsterverse with King Kong soon making an appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is currently on track for a 2020 release.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.