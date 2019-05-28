Godzilla: Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler Pick Their Own Perfect Kaiju

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is getting ready to stomp its way through theaters in just a matter of days, and anticipation for the sequel is through the roof as fans are all too ready to see Godzilla battle it out with other famous Toho Kaiju such as King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan. With the thought of more Kaiju existing in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, fans have started to imagine about the other kinds of potential Titans there could be out there.

The stars of Godzilla: King of the Monsters are in the same position, and even thought about what the perfect Kaiju would be for them. Speaking with ComicBook.com about it, Vera Farmiga (who stars as Dr. Emma Russell in the film) and Kyle Chandler (who stars as Mark Rusell) revealed they had some surprising answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Farmiga needed a moment to imagine her perfect Kaiju, Chandler knew almost immediately and wanted to give a surprising animal a huge makeover, “Mine would be a ringtail…It’s a beautiful little creature…that’s more nocturnal. It’s got beautiful little ears, a tail this long with rings around it. It’s the cutest little animal.”

Chandler’s idea certainly is a surprise idea for a major Titan, and Farmiga admitted she wants to see all sorts of wild new Titans join the fray, “What wouldn’t you want? I want a cat monster. I want a dog monster. A puppy monster. I don’t know…an octopus.” But while the two off them essentially covered the spread of an entire zoo getting the Kaiju treatment, Farmiga is still confident Godzilla would win out all of these battles, “Godzilla would take them all.”

As for taking down Godzilla itself, star O’ Shea Jackson Jr. imagined the perfect kaiju opponent, but this started a pretty heated debate with fellow star Millie Bobby Brown. But it’s clear that Godzilla would be completely up to the challenge of any kaiju that comes its way, no matter what animal it started out as.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”