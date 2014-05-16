'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Tease Says Fans "Are Not F'n Ready”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is still a ways out from theaters, but hype for the sequel is growing by the day. Now, one writer is sharing their tease about the film, and it has got fans bracing themselves.

After all, C. Robert Cargill says fans aren't ready for what is to come, and audiences are not taking any chances.

Over on Twitter, the screenwriter teased fans about his time with Godzilla as he is close pals with the sequel's director.

This is just your reminder that I have seen parts of GODZILLA KING OF MONSTERS while watching it get scored, and all I can tell you is that you guys are not fucking ready. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 21, 2018

"Oooh, I got a present in the mail from Mike Dougherty," Cargill tweeted before taking things up a level.

"This is just your reminder that I have seen parts of Godzilla: King of Monsters while watching it get scored, and all I can tell you is that you are not f—king ready."

Obviously, the teaser has got fans feeling good, and Cargill isn't someone to overlook. The screenwriter has helped create scripts for films like Sinister, Doctor Strange, and Deus Ex. Now, Cargill is pitching his support behind this Godzilla sequel, and he did so shortly after the film's original scoring session wrapped this summer.

"Spent the morning watching my buddy Mike Dougherty overseeing the scoring of his small, indie coming-of-age tone poem GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS, because, as Kanye says, my life is dope and I do dope shit. I may have been turned into a quivering mass of geek goo as a result," the writer shared at the time.

So far, fans have gotten a glimpse at the epic sequel, and the Godzilla trailer got fans at San Diego Comic-Con feeling real good. The reel featured stars like Millie Bobby Brown in a world where beasts like Godzilla are becoming more prevalent. Creatures such as Mothra and Rodan are slated to star in this May 2019 flick, but there is another beast who fans cannot look away from. After all, King Ghidorah will appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and audiences are sure they'll never be ready to see the three-headed dragon on screen just as Cargill says.

If you need a refresher on Legendary's MonsterVerse sequel, you can check out the synopsis of Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

"The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah," the film's synopsis reads. "When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

So, are you ready to check out this monstrous sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!