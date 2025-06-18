Godzilla Vs. Marvel Crossover Introduces “Iron Godzilla” Fusion

The King of the Monsters continues to tear a path through the Marvel Universe as Godzilla has already taken on the likes of The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Spider-Man, The X-Men, and The Incredible Hulk. As big as these confrontations were, they were almost just an opening salvo for the kaiju/superhero conflicts is just getting started. Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe will arrive next month with the first issue of its five-issue mini-series and the comic publisher isn’t wasting time in hinting at what is to come. The comic book crossovers have seen the lizard king encounter some wild fusions but it seems as though Godzilla is getting a Stark Enterprises upgrade.

So far, these Marvel/Godzilla crossovers have given readers some wild crossovers so far. When the lizard king met the Fantastic Four, it gained the Power Cosmic to fight Galactus’ new herald, King Ghidorah. When the lizard king met Hulk, Godzilla was given a gamma boost. For the Amazing Spider-Man meet-up, a Venom-infused kaiju was born as Godzilla wore the popular symbiote. While Godzilla did not become a mutant while fighting the X-Men, or an Avenger when encountering Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the upcoming mini-series might be rectifying the latter with this new cover for Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe issue three.

A Kaiju-Filled Marvel U

If you want a preview of what is to come for the upcoming tussle between kaiju and superhero, here’s how Marvel and Toho describe the upcoming mini-series, “LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop it’s cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth’s heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earth’s most devious villains!”

The description continues, “But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth’s survival. It’s all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!”

Godzilla isn’t the only wild crossover for the Marvel Universe these days. Aliens Vs Avengers is about to come to an end this summer while Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently tussling with a horrific Predator from the stars. With Marvel Comics, it will be interesting to see what other characters make their way into the comic book universe moving forward.

Want to stay afloat on these wild kaiju crossovers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime and hit us up in the comments.