Godzilla Goes Viral After Fan Creates Kaiju Mech Suit

Godzilla has been on top of his game this year, and it is no big surprise why. The kaiju made a big splash this spring when Godzilla vs Kong made its way into theaters. The epic film not only brought back the domestic box office but also reinvigorated love for the monsters themselves. And now, one fan is giving their take on a Mechagodzilla mech suit.

The piece hit up fans on social media thanks to Fernando Vielma. The Instagram user uploaded several photos of his newest cosplay project, and the piece is all about Mechagodzilla's brutal new look.

As you can see above, the cosplay is based on the most recent design of Mechagodzilla. The manmade monster was given a fresh coat of paint by director Adam Wingard for Godzilla vs Kong. Now, Vielma has their own take on the monster in mind. The cosplay is made of lightweight materials like foam and cardboard which will be painted once complete.

Vielma's Instagram is filled with updates on the suit, so it seems like the cosplay is taking his time with the project. After all, a piece like this is very intricate, and it takes some time to pull off. Luckily, the fan has plenty of time to master Mechagodzilla before any conventions go live for cosplayer meet-ups. Most major events have been delayed to late-2021 or even 2022 as vaccination efforts against COVID-19 continue their expansion.

Want to check out more of Vielma's project as it nears completion? You can find the artist over on Instagram here! Godzilla vs Kong is currently available on Digital HD if you have yet to check out the blockbuster, and a select few theaters are still showing the MonsterVerse sequel.

