Godzilla vs Kong Inches Even Closer to Box Office Goal

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the year's biggest films so far, and the MonsterVerse flick hopes to break a big record soon. The movie has become a beacon of hope to moviegoers in light of the pandemic's impact on the film industry. As vaccination efforts roll out, Godzilla vs Kong is set to become the first movie domestically to gross $100 million USD, and it is so freaking close to h hitting that goal.

The update came recently when Godzilla vs Kong moved into its eighth week at the domestic box office. It was there Exhibitor Relations Co. confirmed the movie has earned a total of $97 million to date.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

For those curious about how Godzilla vs Kong is stacking up, the movie is top at the domestic box office for 2021 so far. It has been topped by new blood at cinemas where weekly rankings are concerned, but the yearly total still goes to the kaiju. In the last week, the movie brought in about $1.7 million to its domestic total, so fans are hoping Godzilla vs Kong can keep the momentum.

If it does, the movie will be able to reach the $100 million goal in June. The only question that remains is whether another movie will beat Godzilla vs Kong to the punch. A Quiet Place Part II is slated to debut this weekend with Cruella, so even more competition is on the way. But if we know anything about the MonsterVerse, it will not give up this title when it is just coming into reach!

If you want to watch Godzilla vs Kong, the movie is now available in theaters as well as on Digital HD. You can find its full synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

