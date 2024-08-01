Godzilla Minus One Adds Black-and-White Edition to Netflix

Godzilla Minus One is considered to be one of the greatest takes on the king of the monsters to date and for good reason. Director Takashi Yamazaki was able to weave a story that was both heart-wrenching and terrifying that might have given fans the scariest take on the popular kaiju. Now, an even scarier iteration of the movie, according to Yamazaki himself, has arrived on Netflix and you can check out Godzilla MInus One Minus Color whenever you want to experience some kaiju mania.

Earlier this year, Godzilla MInus One director Takashi Yamazaki stated that the black and white edition was scarier than the original iteration of the Academy Award-winning film, “I want to say it’s scarier because it feels like it’s happening in real life. It’s a different level of scariness than the color version. We didn’t just tint it and turn on a black and white switch; almost each cut, we added a touch of special effects to meet the standards of what this would look like if it were shot in black and white.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color is Now on Netflix

You can check out Godzilla MInus One Minus Color on Netflix by clicking here. While the new iteration of the Academy Award-winning movie doesn’t add new footage, it does add an air of menace that many hadn’t experienced in the original version. This color-less version of the film once again pays tribute to the original introduction of Godzilla as his 1950s debut was in black and white.

A giant sea creature has come ashore.



Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is NOW ON NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/amZ6S3sH2X — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2024

Godzilla Minus One was able to claim an Academy Award for “Best Visual Effects” as the film created one of the scariest takes on the king of the monsters with a low budget. The movie isn’t quite a remake of the first Godzilla film, though it does pay tribute to the lizard king’s origin. The critically acclaimed kaiju blockbuster takes place following the events of World War 2 and focuses on a Japanese fighter pilot who returns home to discover that his country has seen better days. Thanks to the crippling effects of the war, Japan is placed at “Minus One” when the king of the monsters rears his ugly head.

Want to see if this take on Godzilla makes a comeback in a Minus One sequel? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the king of the monsters.