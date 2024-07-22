Godzilla Minus One Meets LEGO in This New Viral Short: Watch

Godzilla Minus One stands as one of the best kaiju films to drop in decades, and its legacy speaks for itself. From a blockbuster gross to its historic Oscar win, Toho struck gold with the movie. Now, director Takashi Yamazaki has found his work adapted in a whole new light, and we have nothing but LEGO to thank.

Over on YouTube, the creator Retro Minifig Art sparked buzz around Godzilla Minus One thanks to their tribute to the film. As you can see below, the artist found a way to bring Godzilla vs Takao to life, and the short is nothing short of impressive.

From Godzilla’s lumbering action to its choreography amidst the sea, this LEGO short proves the kaiju is terrifying no matter the medium. LEGO or live action, honestly – it does not matter. When given good context, Godzilla shines whenever he’s given the spotlight.

Of course, this LEGO short has the kaiju fandom eager for more. Godzilla Minus One has sparked a fervor for the monster, and Hollywood is feeding that interest with its own MonsterVerse. Now, it seems Godzilla fans are pitching an official LEGO movie for the titan. After all, a number of hit films have come from LEGO in the past few years, and this short by Retro Minifig Art proves Godzilla can dominate the field.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One for yourself, you can find the movie streaming on Netflix. Soon, the streaming service will bring the movie’s black-and-white edition to fans across the globe. No word has been given on whether Godzilla Minus One will get a sequel, but fans are hopeful Yamazaki will revisit the movie monster before long.

