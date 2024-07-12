Godzilla Minus One Minus Color Reveals Netflix Release Date

Godzilla Minus One rampaged up the charts when it came to the numbers that the lizard king was netting on Netflix. While the physical Blu-Ray/4K set is coming to North America this September, Netflix subscribers already have the chance to revisit what is considered by many to be the greatest Godzilla movie of all time. Thanks to the movie’s ever-growing popularity, Netflix has announced that the legendary take on the film, “Godzilla Minus One Minus Color” is joining the platform’s roster. Considered by the director to be far scarier than the original version, it might be worth returning to the world of Godzilla this summer.

Earlier this year, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki described to the LA Times why he felt that the black and white version of his Academy Award winning film was the scarier iteration, “I want to say it’s scarier because it feels like it’s happening in real life. It’s a different level of scariness than the color version. We didn’t just tint it and turn on a black and white switch; almost each cut, we added a touch of special effects to meet the standards of what this would look like if it were shot in black and white.”

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color’s Release Date

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color will hit Netflix on August 1st. While the new take on the king of the monsters doesn’t include new footage, it does give the film a far eerier take and once again reflects the origins of the kaiju since Godzilla’s first movie was also shown without color.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE / MINUS COLOR IS COMING TO NETFLIX AUGUST 1 pic.twitter.com/Fy08Hvjm2R — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2024

In a separate interview for the black and white version of the kaiju film, Yamazaki broke down the process of creating the new take on the classic king of the monsters, “What I was aiming for was a style that looked like it was taken by masters of monochrome photography. We were able to unearth the texture of the skin and the details of the scenery that were hidden in the photographed data. Then, a frightening Godzilla, just like the one in the documentary, appeared. By eliminating color, a new sense of reality emerges. Please live and resist further fear at the theater.”

