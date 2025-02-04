Godzilla Minus One Director Shares New Movie Update With Saturn Awards Win

Godzilla Minus One has won big at the 52 Annual Saturn Awards this past weekend, and the director behind it all is celebrating that win with a new update about the next Godzilla film now in the works. Godzilla Minus One was one of the most successful Godzilla film releases in the entire Toho franchise’s history. Released to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla and kick off the Reiwa era in style, it went on to incredible success with both fans and critics. The film went on to win some major awards and take over the worldwide box office, and these victories continue to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards, Godzilla Minus One was nominated for Best Film Direction, Best Film Screenwriting, Best Film Visual/Special Effects, and most importantly for Best International Film. Godzilla Minus One has won the Saturn Award for Best International Film, and director Takashi Yamazaki (who also won the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award) shared a special message for the award thanking fans for all of their support. All the while sharing the update that he’s now working on the next Godzilla film.

Godzilla Minus One has won the Saturn Award for Best International Film!



Thank you all for your support! 🪐 #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/aPC776CZWM — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) February 3, 2025

“I’m very happy to receive the Saturn Award,” Yamazaki’s acceptance message begins. “This award is powered by the passionate ‘otaku,’ which makes it even more special to me. I am currently working on the new Godzilla movie and can’t wait for everyone to see it. I am looking forward to sharing it with you also.” This is just the latest in a long string of awards wins and successes for Godzilla Minus One that also included the very first Academy Award win in Toho’s long history of the franchise. It even returned to theaters with new footage last year to celebrate all of that success.

As for what’s coming next, Toho has also announced that a new Godzilla feature film project is now in the works. Yamazaki has returned to the franchise to oversee the writing, directing and visual effects for the new film, but there has yet to be any word on what form this new Godzilla film will take. It’s currently unclear if this will be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, or an entirely different spin on the kaiju than seen before. But thanks to this new update, Yamazaki has made it clear that he’s now hard at work on the new movie.

Toho International

What’s Next for Godzilla?

With the new Godzilla movie now in the works, there is quite a bright future ahead for Takashi Yamazaki and Toho International. Yamazaki is clearly excited for the future of the franchise as previously stated when the new film was first announced “We’re going to be shooting a new Godzilla movie!…I’m here to tell you that I can’t announce any more about the new film,” Yamazaki stated. “I’m really happy to see this excitement. I’m also happy that there are so many children here. Godzilla has gradually become something for adults, so the fact that there are more children as fans and that the next generation is growing is really good for Godzilla‘s future.”

In fact, Yamazaki even turned down other offers in order to pursue this new Godzilla project, Godzilla Minus One went a little too well, and a lot of hurdles have come up. Thinking about it, I feel like this might be the worst draw…I started receiving all kinds of great [film] offers…I can’t tell you what offers they were. I turned them down, crying tears of blood, because they were making a new Godzilla movie.”

