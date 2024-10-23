Godzilla Shares First Look at New Bug Kaiju (and It Is Nightmare Fuel)

The MonsterVerse has its fair share of creepy crawly beasts that emerged from the Hollow Earth. In Godzilla’s long history, the king of the monsters has taken on giant floating beasts of pollution like Hedorah and gross fusions like Biollante. In a new series taking place in the Godzilla universe, fans should prepare for a new bug kaiju to take center stage and perhaps claim the title of the creepiest kaiju of all time. What might also come as a surprise is that this insectoid doesn’t have its eyes set on the king of the monsters, but rather, the queen.

Mothra: Queen of The Monsters was recently announced as a new comic series from IDW Publishing. Set to make landfall on March 5th of next year, Mothra’s upcoming comic was described as such, “Mothra has fallen after a fearsome battle with a terrifying new kaiju, Antra. Without its protector, the world has entered into a state of desolation. Kaiju roam freely, and what remains of humankind has been forced into hiding. But all hope is not lost! Mira is a young woman living in the wasteland, who believes she lost her entire family in Mothra’s final stand. That is, until her missing twin shows up at her door with two fairies! If her sister is to be believed, Mira might hold the key to the rebirth of Mothra and the Earth’s return to normalcy. They just have to travel back in time and get its egg from the Jurassic period first.”

Antra Is Coming

In preparation for Mothra’s upcoming comic series, artist Matt Frank shared the new villainous kaiju on the block. Antra seems to have quite a few aspects that make it a fearsome insect kaiju but also holds the title of “Empress of Entropy,” making it seems like the perfect foil for the queen of the monsters. At present, Godzilla hasn’t been confirmed to appear in the series though Mothra looks like she could use all the help that she could get. Mothra might be a powerhouse but the Entropy Empress is looking to give her a run for her money.

Mothra In The MonsterVerse

This time-traveling comic series isn’t the only place where the queen of the monsters might be featured. While Mothra did die in Godzilla: King of The Monsters, the kaiju moth recently made a return in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The return of the queen of the monsters helped the lizard king bury the hatchet with Kong, as the two giant beasts joined forces to fight against Shimo and the Skar King. Following the success of the crossover sequel film, a third Godzilla x Kong movie has been confirmed, meaning that Mothra might have a future in the MonsterVerse.

On top of the kaiju films hitting the silver screen, Apple TV+ has already confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will return for a second season. Mothra herself was nowhere to be found in season one so it’s entirely possible that the queen will make landfall in season two. Alongside Monarch, the streaming service has confirmed that they are working on a spin-off series to further flesh out the MonsterVerse, though Mothra has not been confirmed for this side story. At present, details regarding the story of the spin-off are few and far between though it’s a great sign for Legendary’s kaiju-packed universe that its expanding exponentially.

