Move Over, Godzilla. A Brand-New Mothra Was Just Introduced.

There are a lot of kaiju in this world, but none of them can reach the heights of Godzilla. For decades, the atomic beast has been an icon, and their reach is only expanding. From Oscar wins to live-action comebacks, Godzilla is on a hot streak, but he is about to be challenged. After all, Mothra will demand everyone’s attention next year, and she will do so with a brand-new version of herself.

The update comes from New York Comic Con as IDW Publishing unpacked its next big titles. It was there artist Matt Frank and writer Sophie Campbell confirmed they were ready to tackle the Godzilla Universe. The pair will bring Mothra: Queen of the Monsters to life next year, and the comic will come complete with a new Mothra.

INTRODUCING THE WORLD TO MOTHRA GEMINI

“Following on March 5 is Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #1, the first issue of a five-issue limited series by writer Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and longtime Godzilla comic artist Matt Frank (Godzilla: Rulers of Earth) for a story following time-traveling twins as they work to prevent a dark future by training a Mothra larva in the art of combat,” IDW Published describes the series.

Taking to social media, Frank was quick to address rumors about this Mothra being new or not. It turns out the artist worked with Campbell to create their own take on the mother moth. According to Frank, the comic’s monster is known as Mothra Gemini, and they are nothing short of cute. From their expansive wings to their crisp eyes, Mothra is as cute as they are powerful. We will get to learn more about this new Mothra when IDW Publishing rolls out its new comic next spring, so for now, you can read up on the title’s official synopsis below:

“Mothra has fallen after a fearsome battle with a terrifying new kaiju, Antra. Without its protector, the world has entered into a state of desolation. Kaiju roam freely, and what remains of humankind has been forced into hiding. But all hope is not lost! Mira is a young woman living in the wasteland, who believes she lost her entire family in Mothra’s final stand. That is, until her missing twin shows up at her door with two fairies! If her sister is to be believed, Mira might hold the key to the rebirth of Mothra and the Earth’s return to normalcy. They just have to travel back in time and get its egg from the Jurassic period first.”

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GODZILLA AND MOTHRA?

Clearly, Mothra is on a roll with this latest comic, and the project is very overdue. After all, Mothra has been one of Godzilla’s top allies for decades, and their recent work in the MonsterVerse has turned the moth into a legend. After appearing in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Mothra is chilling in Hollow Earth while Godzilla continues his reign topside. In 2027, Hollywood will bring the MonsterVerse back to theaters with a new feature, so fans are hopeful that Mothra will play a role.

Beyond the movies, Godzilla has plenty of comic content on the way. New York Comic Con hit up the kaiju with even more announcements including Godzilla vs America and Godzilla Heist. As for the team at DC Comics, it is also ready to pay Godzilla a visit The publisher just announced Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2. The sequel, which will debut in Summer 2025, will bring characters like Ghidorah and Rodan to life. And yes, Mothra will mark her presence known to the DC superheroes as well.

What do you make of Mothra: Queen of the Monsters so far? Will you be checking out the series?


